STRIVE Arranges Sale of 9,807 SF Hebron Heights Retail Strip Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Hebron Heights, a 9,807-square-foot retail strip center in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the California-based seller and the Texas-based buyer in the transaction. The property was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale.

