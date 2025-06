BRYAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 7,750-square-foot retail building located along North Texas Avenue in the Central Texas city of Bryan. The property is net leased to AutoZone. Adam Gottschalk and Jason Vitorino of STRIVE represented the seller, a private wealth management division of a bank, and procured the undisclosed buyer. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.