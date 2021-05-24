REBusinessOnline

STRIVE Arranges Sale of Shops on Custer Strip Center in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Shops on Custer, a retail strip center located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Jason Vitorino of STRIVE represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. Hudson Lambert, also with STRIVE, represented the Texas-based buyer. The property was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale.

