HARRISONVILLE, MO. — STRIVE has brokered the sale of Harrisonville Crossing, a 45,260-square-foot retail center in Harrisonville, a southern suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located off Route 291, is 82 percent leased. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a California-based investor, and procured the buyer, a Pennsylvnia-based investor.