HOUSTON — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Greenwillow Shopping Center, a 10,033-square-foot, fully leased retail strip center in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2003. Michael Hill and Jake Dutson of STRIVE represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a local investor. Both parties requested anonymity.