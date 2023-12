KATY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of a 10,299-square-foot retail building in Katy, a western suburb of Houston, that is leased to Mexican restaurant chain Uncle Julio’s. The building was originally constructed in 2015. Jackson Brewer and Jake Dutson of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were Houston-area investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.