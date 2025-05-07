STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 14,000 SF Retail Strip Center in Shreveport, Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA. — STRIVE has brokered the sale of Bert Kouns Retail Plaza, a 14,000-square-foot retail property located in Shreveport, roughly 17 miles east of the Louisiana-Texas border. Originally built in 2002, the center was fully leased to a nail salon, Johnny’s Catfish, Unique LaChique’s Event Center, Tower Loan, Jackie’s Outlet and M&M Builders at the time of sale.

Andrew Williams and Will Schubert of STRIVE represented the seller and sourced the buyer, both locally based in Louisiana. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.