STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 146,612 SF Shopping Center in North Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Gallery on the Parkway, a 146,612-square-foot shopping center in North Dallas. Bed, Bath & Beyond and Buy, Buy Baby most recently anchored the property, which was built on 12 acres in 1995. Other tenants include Nordstrom Rack and Cost Plus World Market. Chicago-based REIT Blue Owl Real Estate sold Gallery on the Parkway to Dallas-based investment firm Four Rivers Capital for an undisclosed price. Adam Gottschalk of STRIVE brokered the deal.