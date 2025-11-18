Tuesday, November 18, 2025
STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 16,963 SF Retail Strip Center in Fulshear, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FULSHEAR, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Cross Creek Plaza, a 16,963-square-foot retail strip center in Fulshear, a western suburb of Houston. The center was built in 2024 and is located at the entrance of the Cross Creek Ranch master-planned community. Jake Dutson of STRIVE represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. John Kourafas of Visintainer Group represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Cross Creek Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale.

