TYLER, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Kinsey Crossing, a 24,107-square-foot retail center in the East Texas city of Tyler. The center was built in 2014 and was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’ and T-Mobile. Andrew Williams and Will Schubert of STRIVE represented the New Jersey-based seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.