STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 32,116 SF Shopping Center in Melissa, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — Dallas-based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Melissa Village, a 32,116-square-foot shopping center located about 40 miles north of Dallas. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a Dallas-based developer, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Melissa Village was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Smoothie King, Wingstop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.