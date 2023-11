GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of a 4,797-square-foot QuikTrip gas station in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The property was built in 2010. Michael Crovetti and Adam Gottschalk of STRIVE represented the seller, a Kansas-based investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a Texas-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.