WEBSTER, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of Village Real Shopping Center, a 94,249-square-foot retail property located southeast of Houston in Webster. The center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Office Depot, Family Dollar and Eduardo’s Mexican Kitchen. Jake Dutson of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the out-of-state buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.