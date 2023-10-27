STRIVE Negotiates Sale of Two Retail Properties Totaling 20,000 SF in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has negotiated the sale of two multi-tenant retail properties totaling 20,000 square feet in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Both properties were built in 2022 within Woodson’s Reserve, a master-planned community by Toll Brothers Inc., and are fully leased to a mix of fitness, medical, food-and-beverage and service-oriented users. Jake Dutson of STRIVE represented the seller, Houston-based developer DeisoMoss, in the transaction. The buyers were not disclosed.