REBusinessOnline

STRO Cos. Acquires 141,000 SF Office, Data Center in Florham Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Data Centers, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The STRO Cos., a New Jersey-based investment firm, has acquired a 141,000-square-foot office and data center that is situated on a 14.4-acre site in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The company purchased the asset from Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), which also occupies the building, for an undisclosed price. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn, J.B. Bruno, Jordan Avanzato and Michael Kavanaugh of JLL represented BNY in the transaction. Prudential Bank provided acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews