NEWARK, N.J. — Locally based investment firm The STRO Cos. has acquired a two-building, 45,500-square-foot industrial property located at 202-231 Vanderpool St. in Newark. The site spans 1.6 acres, and the buildings feature clear heights of 14 and 18 feet, as well as a combined 12 drive-in doors and seven loading docks. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program.