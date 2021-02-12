Stro Cos. Acquires 77,000 SF Industrial Property in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — The Stro Companies, a New Jersey-based investment firm, has acquired a 77,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey city of Fairfield. The property is leased to pharmaceutical manufacturing company Maquet, and Stro intends to find a new life sciences tenant when Maquet’s lease expires at the end of this year. Howard Weinberg of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Prudential Bank provided acquisition financing to Stro Cos.