Stro Cos. Acquires 78,000 SF Industrial Building in Fairfield, New Jersey
FAIRFIELD, N.J. — The Stro Companies, a New Jersey-based investment firm, has acquired a 78,000-square-foot industrial building in Fairfield, about 25 miles west of New York City. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and features 21-foot ceiling heights, proximity to several interstates and additional land for trailer parking. Robert Nathin of Sheldon Gross Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
