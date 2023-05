MAHWAH, N.J. — Locally based investment firm The STRO Cos. has purchased an 81,000-square-foot industrial property located at 300 Route 17 in the Northern New Jersey community of Mahwah. The property was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Howard Weinberg, Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.