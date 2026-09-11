Friday, September 11, 2026
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5-Paul-Kohner-Place-Elmwood-Park-New-Jersey
Pictured is the 60,000-square-foot industrial building at 5 Paul Kohner Place in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, that was recently acquired by STRO Cos. and KRE Group. The building features five loading docks, two drive-ins doors and 1,200 amps of power.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

STRO Cos., KRE Group Acquire 120,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two locally based investment firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE Group, has acquired a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling approximately 120,000 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park. The buildings are situated on a combined 7.4 acres at the intersection of I-80 and the Garden State Parkway. Both buildings feature clear heights of 20 feet. The partnership plans to reposition one of the buildings to support industrial outdoor storage use. IDB financed the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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