STRO Cos., KRE Group Near Completion of 136,714 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE Group, is nearing completion of an industrial redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The project converted a former office building that sits on a 14.4-acre site at 19 Vreeland Road into a 136,714-square-foot warehouse with a clear height of 36 feet, 26 loading docks, one drive-in door and parking for 108 cars and 36 trailers. Construction began in June 2024. Cushman & Wakefield has preleased the entirety of the building to Johnstone Supply (42,000 square feet) and PIMS Inc. (94,714 square feet).