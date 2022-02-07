STRO Cos., Millstein Acquire 90,000 SF Industrial Building in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. — A partnership between locally based investment firm STRO Cos. and The Millstein Family Office has acquired a 90,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing building located at 147 Falstrom Court in Passaic, about 30 miles northwest of Manhattan. James McNerney of McBride Corporate Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.