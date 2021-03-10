REBusinessOnline

Stro Cos. Receives $27.8M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — The Stro Cos., a New Jersey-based investment firm, has received a $27.8 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of five industrial properties spanning 340,000 square feet in the northern part of the state. All of the properties feature drive-in doors, high ceilings and adequate truck circulation. Kearny Bank provided the loan, specific terms of which were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  