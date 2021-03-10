Stro Cos. Receives $27.8M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — The Stro Cos., a New Jersey-based investment firm, has received a $27.8 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of five industrial properties spanning 340,000 square feet in the northern part of the state. All of the properties feature drive-in doors, high ceilings and adequate truck circulation. Kearny Bank provided the loan, specific terms of which were not disclosed.