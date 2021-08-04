STRO, KRE Break Ground on 250,350 SF Industrial Project in Woodland Park, New Jersey

The industrial development at 1150 McBride Ave. in Woodland Park, New Jersey, is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two N ew Jersey-based firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE, has broken ground on a 205,350-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodland Park. The Class A property will be located on a 15.5-acre site at 1150 McBride Ave. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022.