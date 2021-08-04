STRO, KRE Break Ground on 250,350 SF Industrial Project in Woodland Park, New Jersey
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two N ew Jersey-based firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE, has broken ground on a 205,350-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodland Park. The Class A property will be located on a 15.5-acre site at 1150 McBride Ave. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.