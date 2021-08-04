REBusinessOnline

STRO, KRE Break Ground on 250,350 SF Industrial Project in Woodland Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

1150-McBride-Ave.-Woodland-Park-New-Jersey

The industrial development at 1150 McBride Ave. in Woodland Park, New Jersey, is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — A partnership between two N ew Jersey-based firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE, has broken ground on a 205,350-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodland Park. The Class A property will be located on a 15.5-acre site at 1150 McBride Ave. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews