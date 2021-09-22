REBusinessOnline

Structure Commercial Arranges Sale of 101,136 SF Eastgate Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Structure Commercial has arranged the sale of Eastgate Shopping Center, a 101,136-square-foot retail property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. A 195,912-square-foot Walmart Supercenter sits adjacent to the center, which houses tenants such as Aaron’s, Texas DPS and Jumping World. Eric Deuillet, Scott Rose and John Hiller of Structure Commercial represented the undisclosed seller and procured a family trust as the buyer. Eastgate Shopping Center was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.

