Structure Commercial Arranges Sale of 68,492 SF Retail Center in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Structure Commercial has arranged the sale of Imperial Square, a 68,492-square-foot retail center in Irving. At the time of sale, the center was fully leased to a tenant roster that includes FedEx-Kinkos. Allegiance Staffing and Mint Mobile. Eric Deuillet and Jake Burns of Structure Commercial represented the seller in the transaction. Greg Nelson and Brent Bosworth of Paladin Partners represented the buyer, Global Unique Logistics Corp.