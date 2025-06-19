Structure Redevelopment Sells Clay Street Apartments in Portland for $3.1M

PORTLAND, ORE. — Structure Redevelopment LLC has completed the disposition of Clay Street Apartments, a 7,357-square-foot multifamily property in Portland, to an undisclosed buyer for $3.1 million. Constructed in 2023, Clay Street Apartments features one studio unit, 12 one-bedroom/one-bath units and two two-bedroom/two-bath units with modern fixtures and appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers/dryers and air conditioning vent ports. The community is located at 3757 SE Clay St. Jake Holman of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while the buyers were self-represented in the transaction.