Structured Development Breaks Ground on First Two Residential Buildings at Chicago’s Shops at Big Deahl

The Seng is a four-story affordable condo building. Common Lincoln Park is a 10-story co-living community.

CHICAGO — Structured Development has broken ground on the first two residential buildings at The Shops at Big Deahl, a mixed-use development in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The Seng is a four-story, 34-unit affordable condo building whose income-restricted buyers will be selected by the Chicago Community Land Trust, a nonprofit corporation administered and staffed by the Chicago Department of Housing. Completion of The Seng is slated for December 2022.

Common Lincoln Park is a 10-story, 400-bed co-living community that will be operated by New York-based co-living provider Common. Completion of Common Lincoln Park is slated for March 2023. Each unit will feature one to four bedrooms that will be furnished along with a communal kitchen and living area. Co-living refers to a type of communal living where residents have their own private bedrooms but share common areas with others.

Both buildings will join the newly completed Movement Lincoln Park, a 40,000-square-foot climbing, yoga and fitness gym. Structured also plans to build an additional 327-unit market-rate apartment tower on the western end of the property. The groundbreaking for the 27-story project is scheduled for March 2022.

The Shops at Big Deahl is named after the former Big Deahl Productions studio that previously occupied a portion of the site.