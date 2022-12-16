REBusinessOnline

Structured Development, Burnt City Brewing Open District Brew Yards in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

District Brew Yards in Wheeling is situated within the city’s Restaurant Row corridor.

WHEELING, ILL. — Structured Development and Burnt City Brewing have opened a second District Brew Yards location at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling. Occupying the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery, which shuttered in 2019, the 11,668-square-foot space features five breweries: Burnt City Brewing, Around the Bend Beer Co., Casa Humilde Cerveceria, Twisted Hippo Brewing and Histrionic Brewlab. Guests can sample a range of beers and are charged by the ounce with a cashless system. Guests can also enjoy barbecue from Lillie’s Q, fried chicken and fish from Salt & Scratch and Mexican cuisine from Chicano Taqueria.

The first District Brew Yards location opened in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood in 2019. The Wheeling location features a taproom with communal tables, bottle shop and outdoor beer garden that seats more than 100 people.

