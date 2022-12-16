Structured Development, Burnt City Brewing Open District Brew Yards in Suburban Chicago

District Brew Yards in Wheeling is situated within the city’s Restaurant Row corridor.

WHEELING, ILL. — Structured Development and Burnt City Brewing have opened a second District Brew Yards location at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling. Occupying the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery, which shuttered in 2019, the 11,668-square-foot space features five breweries: Burnt City Brewing, Around the Bend Beer Co., Casa Humilde Cerveceria, Twisted Hippo Brewing and Histrionic Brewlab. Guests can sample a range of beers and are charged by the ounce with a cashless system. Guests can also enjoy barbecue from Lillie’s Q, fried chicken and fish from Salt & Scratch and Mexican cuisine from Chicano Taqueria.

The first District Brew Yards location opened in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood in 2019. The Wheeling location features a taproom with communal tables, bottle shop and outdoor beer garden that seats more than 100 people.