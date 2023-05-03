Structured Development Nears Completion of 10-Story Co-Living Project in Chicago

CHICAGO — Structured Development is nearing completion of Post Chicago, a 10-story, 431-bed co-living community in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The project marks the city’s largest co-living development, according to Structured. Located at 853 W. Blackhawk St., the property will be operated by co-living and residential property operator Tripalink.

Designed for students, corporate transferees and others in search of flexible, turnkey housing, Post Chicago offers 107 units with bedrooms that are fully furnished and individually leased. Units have between two and four bedrooms. Monthly rents start at $1,375. Cable and high-speed internet are included in the rent, and residents also benefit from weekly cleaning service. Residents share access to a living room, kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer and bathroom for those who don’t have their own ensuite bath. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop deck, bike room, package room and lounge areas.

In addition to the co-living units, Post Chicago will offer 19 conventional unfurnished units with monthly rents starting at $1,799. Post Chicago is the second of three residential buildings totaling 487 units to be completed in a mixed-income development named Wendelin Park.