Stubblebine Brokers Sale of 60,000 SF Industrial Property in Brockton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BROCKTON, MASS. — The Stubblebine Co. has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 60,000-square-foot industrial building in Brockton, a southern suburb of Boston. The property offers clear heights of 24 to 28 feet and a fully built-out retail showroom. David Skinner, David Stubblebine and James Stubblebine of The Stubblebine Co. represented the seller, FW Webb Co., in the transaction. Mark Donahue of M. Donahue Associates represented the buyer, WB Mason.

