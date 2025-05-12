Monday, May 12, 2025
Stubblebine Co. Arranges $31.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Hampton, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

HAMPTON, N.H. — Regional brokerage firm The Stubblebine Co. has arranged the $31.5 million sale of Appleton Oaks, a 113-unit apartment complex in Hampton, located near the Maine-New Hampshire border. The two-building complex was constructed in phases between 2004 and 2005. Specific information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. David Berman, James Stubblebine, David Stubblebine and Zack Hardy of The Stubblebine Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Seabrook Real Estate Partners.

