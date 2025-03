SEEKONK, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm The Stubblebine Co. has arranged the sale of a 2.6-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site in Seekonk, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The site at 75 Mead St. houses a 17,500-square-foot building. Anawan Realty Inc. sold the property to Philadelphia-based Alterra IOS for an undisclosed price. Matty Drouillard and James Stubblebine of The Stubblebine Co. represented both parties in the transaction.