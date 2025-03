WHITMAN, MASS. — Locally based brokerage firm The Stubblebine Co. has negotiated the sale of a 14.3-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in Whitman, located south of Boston in Plymouth County. The site at 215 Bedford St. includes a 23,255-square-foot warehouse and 4.8 paved acres. Matty Drouillard and James Stubblebine of The Stubblebine Co. represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Philadelphia-based Alterra IOS