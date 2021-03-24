Stubblebine Negotiates 84,029 SF Industrial Lease in Clinton, Massachusetts

CLINTON, MASS. — The Stubblebine Co., a locally based brokerage firm, has negotiated an 84,029-square-foot industrial lease at 100 Adams Road in Clinton, located north of Worcester. The property spans 355,000 square feet on a 20-acre tract and features a clear height of 32 feet. David Stubblebine, James Stubblebine, Alan Ringuette and David Skinner of The Stubblebine Co. represented the landlord, a partnership between private equity firm Marcus Partners and investment firm Northbridge Partners, in the lease negotiations. James Lipscomb and Joe Fabiano of CBRE represented the tenant, Tighe Warehousing & Distribution Inc.