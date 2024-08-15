Thursday, August 15, 2024
StubHub Subleases 100,000 SF of Office Space in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — StubHub has subleased 100,000 square feet of office space at 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The live event ticket marketplace operator, which signed a 44,000-square-foot office lease at 3 World Trade Center for its new headquarters in 2023, will take immediate occupancy of one floor and occupancy of two other floors at a later date. Scott Bogetti, Kirill Azovtsev, Michael Bertini, Brad Wolk and Will Joumas of Savills represented Stubhub in the sublease negotiations. Sheena Gohil of Colliers represented the undisclosed sublessor. Silverstein Properties owns the building.

