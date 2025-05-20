Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Champions Club offers shared amenities including a resort-style pool near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Student Quarters Acquires 232-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Student Quarters has acquired Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing property located near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Located at 1629 S. Razorback Road, the community offers fully furnished units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, gaming lounge, computer café, dog park and outdoor grilling stations.

Student Quarters plans to invest in both operational and experiential upgrades to the community, including the implementation of resident-focused programming and branded touchpoints. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.

