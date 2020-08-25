Studio Movie Grill to Open This Week at Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Studio Movie Grill will open a 12-screen theater on Friday, Aug. 28 at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a 250,000-square-foot retail center by StreetLevel Investments in Fort Worth. The 40,000-square-foot venue will be the company’s first in Fort Worth and 14th in Texas. The theater will open at 50 percent of its designated capacity and will offer a variety of food and beverage options.