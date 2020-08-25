REBusinessOnline

Studio Movie Grill to Open This Week at Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Studio-Movie-Grill-Fort-Worth

Studio Movie Grill's 12-screen theater at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will be the company's first in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Studio Movie Grill will open a 12-screen theater on Friday, Aug. 28 at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a 250,000-square-foot retail center by StreetLevel Investments in Fort Worth. The 40,000-square-foot venue will be the company’s first in Fort Worth and 14th in Texas. The theater will open at 50 percent of its designated capacity and will offer a variety of food and beverage options.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  