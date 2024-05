NEW YORK CITY — Studio Museum in Harlem has signed a 26,000-square-foot office lease at 121 W. 125th St. The building, which is known as the Urban Empowerment Center and is located across from the actual museum, will also soon be home to the National Urban League headquarters as the organization returns to Harlem. A partnership led by Taconic Partners owns the building. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.