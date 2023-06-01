Stuf Self-Storage Expands into Seattle

SEATTLE – Stuf, a self-storage startup company, has entered the Seattle market with two new locations.

Stuf partners with property owners to monetize basements, garages and other spaces in buildings as tech-enabled storage. This model creates new cash flow opportunities for landlords while providing local communities with an easy-to-access and secure environment to store personal belongings, business inventory and more.

Stuf’s first Seattle location is at 220 Second Ave. South in Seattle’s Pioneer Square district. Rubicon Point Partners owns the property. As part of the owner’s repositioning of the building, it partnered with Stuf to monetize 3,500 square feet of existing basement space into tech-enabled storage.

Wright Runstad & Co. developed 400 University St., which will host Stuf’s downtown Seattle location. The startup is transforming 5,500 square feet of sub-grade mezzanine space in the 10-story office building into tech-enabled storage accessible through the garage level directly below the building.