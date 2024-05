NEW YORK CITY — Stuf Storage has opened a 180-unit self-storage facility in Brooklyn. The facility is located at 485 Clermont Ave. at the nexus of the Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights neighborhoods and consists of 15,000 square feet. Units range in size from 12 square feet to 240 square feet. Locally based developer RXR owns the property. Stuf Storage now operates about 30 facilities across seven states.