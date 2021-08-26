REBusinessOnline

Stull Woodworks Acquires 46,000 SF Facility in Troy, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

TROY, OHIO — Stull Woodworks, a family-owned architectural millwork company, has acquired a 46,000-square-foot facility in Troy, nearly 20 miles north of Dayton. The property, located at 155 Marybill Drive, is roughly three times the size of Stull’s current headquarters in Troy. Tim Echemann of Industrial Property Brokers represented both Stull and the undisclosed seller. Stull plans to be up and running in the new facility by the end of October. Stull produces architectural millwork for courthouse interiors, restaurants, retail spaces, large restoration projects and public venues across the country.  

