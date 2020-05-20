REBusinessOnline

Stumpy's Hatchet House Signs 14,194 SF Retail Lease in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — Stumpy’s Hatchet House LLP, an entertainment concept that centers on axe-throwing, has signed a 14,194-square-foot retail lease in Upper Saddle River, approximately 30 miles northwest of New York City. The space is located in a 29,795-square-foot building at 107 Pleasant Ave that also houses The Gravity Vault, an indoor rock climbing concept. The store will be Stumpy’s sixth axe-throwing venue in New Jersey. Conor Ryan and Ryan Bednarski of JLL represented Stumpy’s in the lease negotiations. Samuel Bernhaut and Nicole Nannola of CBRE represented the landlord, Northbound Real Estate LLC.

