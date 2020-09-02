Sturges Property Group Brokers Sale of 4,296 SF Office Building in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Sturges Property Group has brokered the sale of a 4,296-square-foot office building located at 608 Union Chapel Road in Fort Wayne. The sales price was undisclosed. Neal Bowman and Phil Hagee of Sturges represented the seller, Nolan Commercial Property, as well as the buyer, Professional Emergency Physicians.