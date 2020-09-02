REBusinessOnline

Sturges Property Group Brokers Sale of 4,296 SF Office Building in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Sturges Property Group has brokered the sale of a 4,296-square-foot office building located at 608 Union Chapel Road in Fort Wayne. The sales price was undisclosed. Neal Bowman and Phil Hagee of Sturges represented the seller, Nolan Commercial Property, as well as the buyer, Professional Emergency Physicians.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  