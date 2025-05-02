Su Development Disposes of Soma Towers Multifamily Community Near Seattle for $192.8M

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Su Development has completed the sale of Soma Towers, an apartment property located at 288 106th Ave. NE in Bellevue, to The Sobrato Organization for $192.8 million. Consisting of two towers, Soma Tower features 273 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and two- and four-bedroom penthouse suites. The towers also offer 29,964 square feet of commercial space across two floors that is 90 percent leased to restaurants, retail and cultural amenities. Community amenities include a heated lap pool, fitness center, golf simulator, rooftop terrace, 18-seat theater and media room. Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto and Mark Washington of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.