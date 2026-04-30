Sub-Zero Plans $196M Manufacturing Expansion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Sub-Zero Group Inc. has unveiled plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Cedar Rapids. The $196 million expansion will add approximately 230,000 square feet to the company’s existing 600,000-square-foot facility on the city’s southwest side and is expected to create 312 new jobs, bringing total employment at the site to more than 500. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sub-Zero manufactures kitchen appliances under the Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove brands. Construction timelines and additional project details will be announced as planning progresses.