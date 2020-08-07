Subaru Signs 550,000 SF Build-to-Suit Lease With Majestic in Aurora, Colorado

Subaru will occupy a 550,000-square-foot build-to-suit regional office at Majestic Commercenter in Aurora, Colo.

AURORA, COLO. — Subaru of America has signed a long-term lease with Majestic Realty Co. for a 550,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility at Majestic Commercenter in Aurora. Located at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Tower Road, the master-planned park encompasses 1,600 acres.

Subaru will relocate from a smaller existing location and expand into the new regional office, parts distribution and technical training center for its retail service technicians.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2020, with completion of Subaru’s full buildout and occupancy in late 2021. Constructed by Commerce Construction, Building 16 will feature 36-foot clear heights, 70-foot speed bays, 115 dock doors and signage fronting I-70.

In addition to the Subaru development, Majestic Realty is developing a 32-acre retail complex at the park’s entrance. The retail component will offer space for up to 15 tenants, including at least one hotel.

Earlier this year, Amazon signed a long-term lease agreement to occupy Building 15, a 702,000-square-foot facility, and Shamrock Foods purchased land at the park resulting in a 1.3 million-square-foot complex now under construction. Upon completion of these projects, Majestic Commercenter will feature more than 9 million square feet, valued at approximately $500 million.