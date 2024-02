SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Sublime Systems, which manufactures low-carbon alternatives to traditional cement, has signed a 23,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease expansion in the Boston-area city of Somerville. Sublime Systems originally occupied 6,500 square feet at the 7.4-acre Somernova campus and expects to employ about 400 people following the completion of the expansion. Rafi Properties owns Somernova.