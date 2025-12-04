Subtext Acquires 259-Bed District Flats Student Housing Property in Columbia, Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. — Developer Subtext has acquired District Flats, a six-story student housing property serving students at the University of Missouri in Columbia. The asset marks the first deal under Subtext’s acquisitions arm. The 259-bed, 119-unit building offers floor plans of one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts. The property is undergoing a brand repositioning and capital improvement program, including redesigned amenity spaces, an upgraded fitness center and new study areas. Stephen VanLeer and Mike Brady of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Webster Bank.