Thursday, December 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
District Flats rises six stories with 119 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriMultifamilyStudent Housing

Subtext Acquires 259-Bed District Flats Student Housing Property in Columbia, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBIA, MO. — Developer Subtext has acquired District Flats, a six-story student housing property serving students at the University of Missouri in Columbia. The asset marks the first deal under Subtext’s acquisitions arm. The 259-bed, 119-unit building offers floor plans of one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts. The property is undergoing a brand repositioning and capital improvement program, including redesigned amenity spaces, an upgraded fitness center and new study areas. Stephen VanLeer and Mike Brady of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Webster Bank.

You may also like

Contegra Completes 611,000 SF Warehouse for McLeod Express...

Essex Realty Group Brokers $4.3M Sale of Cotton...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 137-Room Homewood...

Icon Structures Underway on Adaptive Reuse Project for...

Sage Investment Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Building...

Milwaukee Office Market Proves That Resilience Sparks Reinvention

LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Buy 797-Bed Student Housing...

ML Realty Partners Acquires 105,975 SF Industrial Building...

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Flex...