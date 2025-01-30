Subtext Begins Development of 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. — Subtext has begun development of LOCAL on Delmar, a 259-unit apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of University City. Completion of the five-story project, located at 6650 Delmar Blvd., is slated for summer 2026. The 398,225-square-foot building will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, including townhomes that walk out onto Delmar Boulevard. There will also be 399 parking spaces in a five-story garage and approximately 7,100 square feet of street-level retail space.

Amenities will include a clubroom, vinyl listening station, work-from-home hub, wellness suite, gym, yoga studio, pool terrace and grilling area. Situated in the Loop, the project site is located within a 12-minute walk from Washington University. Project partners include Brinkmann Constructors, ESG Architecture & Design, Larson Capital Management, Stock and Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. and First Mid Bank & Trust.